ReedPop & Metro Esports To Form Co-Ed Valorant Team At PAX West

ReedPop and Metro Esports have announced this morning they're forming a new Valorant esports team to debut at PAX West. But this is no ordinary team as they are looking to build a diverse co-ed team that will be unlike many of the other teams you see compete in the game. Metro will be hosting a nationwide tour to find the best diverse talent to join their organization, starting with this game and eventually making others like it. After a final round of competition, the team will officially be announced on stage at PAX West 2021, taking place in Seattle from September 3rd-6th, 2021. The Metro Squad Team will be based at Metro's facility, just outside of Philadelphia. We have a couple of quotes from both organizations here as we wait for more details on the competition.

"I come from the traditional sports world, where getting a college scholarship or making it to the pros is the ultimate goal for millions of aspiring young athletes and families. While those are awesome goals, the likelihood of reaching them without being born some kind of genetic specimen is almost non-existent for most of the general populous. The incredible thing about esports as an industry is that you can be a superstar in so many different categories from pro gamer to programmer, game designer, engineer, streamer, organizer, team owner and so much more. With women and avid gamers of color so disproportionately underrepresented in the esports competition space, we are excited to partner with PAX in going out and specifically identifying and selecting some of the nation's best gaming talent and signing them to professional contracts to play for The Metro Squad. We believe this to be a Jackie Robinson type moment within esports as we continue to look for effective ways to address diversity, equity, and inclusion in the market," said Shaon Berry, CEO of Metro Sports & Entertainment.

"PAX is a celebration of all things gaming and we're proud to partner with Metro Esports and help foster the next generation of esports pros and make competitive gaming a more diverse and inclusive space," said Luke Thompson, Head of Esports, ReedPop. "We look forward to honoring the new team and welcoming them to our community at PAX West 2021."