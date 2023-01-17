Regice Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2023 Regice Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Use these Fire-type and Fighting-type Pokémon to defeat this Ice-type Legendary in Raids.

Regice is back in raids for a brief appearance before the upcoming return and Shiny release of Alolan Island Guardian Tapu Koko. Regice has been available Shiny for some time, and this week may be your last chance to hunt for the (slightly bluer) Shiny Regice until next winter. With this raid guide, you can take on Regice in Pokémon GO by building a team of elite counters. Let's get into it.

Top Regice Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regice counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regice with efficiency.

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Emboar: Low Kick, Blast Burn

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Three trainers, at the absolute minimum, will be needed to take on this tanky raid, but four are preferred. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have five or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regice will have a CP of 1784 in normal weather conditions and 2230 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!