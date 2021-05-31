Regice Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021

Tomorrow, Yveltal is out and the Legendary Titans of Hoenn are in. Regirock, Regice, and Registeel will be the Tier Five Raid Bosses in Pokémon GO until they are replaced by a surprise raid boss on Thursday, June 17th at 10 AM local time. The Regis have some shared weaknesses, but it is recommended to make specialized teams of counters for all three of these Pokémon. With this raid guide, learn the top Regice counters and understand this Titan's Shiny rate and 100% IVs to make for a smooth raiding experience.

Top Regice Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Regice counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)*

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)*

*Note that only one Mega Pokémon can be evolved at once, so you cannot have two on your team. If possible, choose the higher-ranked option.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regice with efficiency.

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Dialga (Metal Claw, Iron Head)

Victini (Quick Attack, V Create)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Three trainers will be the minimum number to beat Regice, but this will be very difficult to pull off. If you cannot guarantee the top counters, my advice would be to enter with four at a minimum.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Legendary Pokémon. Personally, I do try a few Silver Pinaps for the first few throws to see if I can get that extra Candy. Once the number of throws dwindles, though, I recommend switching to Golden Razz Berries to ensure you'll successfully catch Regice.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regice will have a CP of 1784 in normal weather conditions and 2230 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!