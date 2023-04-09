Regieleki Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Elite Raids Regieleki Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: This new Legendary Titan enters the game with in-person-only Elite Raids starting today.

Last month, we got Regidrago Elite Raids. Now, the new duo of Legendary Titans that were added to the original trio is now complete, as Regieleki arrives Pokémon GO via Elite Raids this weekend. Elite Raids are quite difficult, so be sure to key into this guide, bring your best Pokémon, and invest Stardust to power up your counters. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Regieleki in Elite Raids as it makes its debut. Let's get into it.

Top Regieleki Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regieleki counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Shadow Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regieleki with efficiency.

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth power

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regieleki can be defeated with three trainers, but it will be a hard battle. We recommend four minimum. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have five or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Regieleki cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regieleki will have a CP of 1602 in normal weather conditions and 2002 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!