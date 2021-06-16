Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021

Regigigas enters the standard raid rotation for the first time starting tomorrow. After a long run as the (currently) final EX Raid Boss before Niantic put a hold on the feature, this marks Regigigas's first time as a widely available raid boss. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary Pokémon, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Regigigas's 100% IVs.

Top Regigigas Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Regigigas counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Psystrike)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Gengar (Sucker Punch, Focus Blast)

Shadow Alakazam (Counter, Psychic)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regigigas with efficiency.

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Cobalion (Metal Claw, Sacred Sword)

Regigigas (Fighting-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Psystrike)

Heracross (Counter, Close Combat)

Alakazam (Counter, Psychic)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Super Power)

Blaziken (Counter, Blaze Kick)

Haxorus (Counter, Dragon Claw)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regigigas can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Regigigas has a huge catch circle, so should be fairly easy to hit compared especially to Legendaries that are far away or move across the screen. Be sure to use Golden Razz Berries paired with Great or Excellent throws if you are facing off with a Regigigas that you want to ensure you catch.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regigigas has a CP of 2483 in standard weather and 3104 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!