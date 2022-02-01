Regirock Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2022

The current run of the Legendary Titans of Hoenn continues in Pokémon GO. Regice is out of Tier Five raids at 10 AM today, replaced by the Rock-type Regirock. Regirock isn't one of the easier Legendaries to topple in the game, so you will surely want to be prepared. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Hoenn region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Hoenn's 100% IVs.

Top Regirock Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Regirock counters as such:

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Torterra (Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Feralgatr (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regirock with efficiency.

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Garchomop (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Breloom (Counter, Grass Knot)

Empoleon (Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Samurott (Fury Cutter, Hydro Cannon)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Go in ready for a fight. Four trainers will be the minimum number to beat Regirock, but if you cannot guarantee the top Pokémon and moves, my advice would be to enter with five or more trainers. Be sure to power up your counters!

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regirock will have a CP of 1784 in normal weather conditions and 2230 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!