Relic Space Is Headed To Early Access In Q3 2021

Fourfold Games announced this week that they will be releasing their open-world space game Relic Space in Early Access. If you dig The Expanse then you're probably going to enjoy this as you'll get to experience a post-apocalyptic story combined with tactical RPG gameplay, as you survive in space while taking on randomly generated missions across the stars. The game is set to hit Steam in Q3 2021, but an official date has been stamped to it. You can read more below along with screenshots and the trailer.

Taking place in the year 2612, Relic Space features more than 30 distinct regions that players can explore by customizing and upgrading their very own ships. Beyond grid-based, tactical turn-based combat familiar to roguelike fans, Relic Space also features a well-grounded narrative filled with multi-part missions and their accompanying narrative arcs, realistic damage (think BattleTech) and physics in space – along with status effects for individual items. Each weapon, engine or utility item can catch fire, leak power, and generally be buffed and debuffed. Equipment items also affect the ship in unique ways – including manual adjustments for heat and energy levels!

In the Relic Space backstory, the galaxy as we know it lies in ruins after a world-ending event known as the Fall. Players take on the role of the legendary Omega – the elite pilot wing of a community of survivors known as the Order. The only way to rebuild civilization is to acquire and research "relics" of the advanced technological past – now scattered among the broken remains of planets and structures that make up the Relic Belts. Leaning toward hardcore sci-fi, Relic Space doesn't feature aliens – only posthumans and AI. Furthermore, the writing – and indeed the overall concept of recovering historical relics to help rebuild civilization – raises serious questions: Can a technological civilization in crisis learn from its past? What values might space-faring posthumans carry with them?