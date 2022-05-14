Remote Life Announced For All Three Major Consoles

Indie developer and publisher Next Game Level revealed that to prep for the sequel, they will be releasing Remote Life onto all three major consoles. The team will be releasing Remote Life 2 this December as a follow-up to the 2019 title, but the game only came out on PC at that time. Now you'll be able to experience that on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch as the game will be ported over by Ratalaika Games for release on May 27th. Enjoy the latest trailer below and see what the console version has in store.

A huge and menacing alien hive is approaching our planet. The only way to defeat it is to get inside and destroy it from the center. You are John Leone, an ambitious pilot, ready to fire all his ammo inside the jaws of horror! Take your space jet and discover the reason why the aliens are attacking us and experience a mysterious story behind this attack. But beside all this: SAVE OUR PLANET!

Experience a fast paced action game with insane scary graphics, and hyper jump into a brutal-frenetic-techno-alien world. Free the world from this dreadful nightmare before its nauseating breath of horror destroys mankind. Remote Life is a 2D Side scrolling space shooter with graphics that have been 3D pre-rendered as sprites and are gorgeously animated. It is full of cool menacing monsters. The backgrounds look fantastic and fit perfectly to the Alien world. The Bosses look so infinity creepy and scary that the cg-artist had to design them with closed eyes. There are an immense number of weapons. You are surrounded by such a Brutal-Frenetic-Sci-Fi-Techno-Alien World that is so brilliantly credible that you can almost smell the gasses that the aliens create when you blast them off. The soundtrack fits perfectly to the theme and the pace of the game. This game is is a full immersion in an unseen world.