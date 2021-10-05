Kingdom Hearts' Sora Is The Final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Character

Finally, Nintendo has revealed the last character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as players will be getting Sora from Kingdom Hearts. In what is very cool and shouldn't be overlooked partnership between Nintendo, Disney, and Square Enix, you're getting the character in all of his glory with several costumes and a ton of references to the series baked into the mega brawling title. Sora will be the final character added to the game as you're getting a new stage, music, and more all included with the purchase, which you can snag him for $6 individually or as part of the Challenger Pack 11 DLC for $30 which will get you more characters and content. Sora will officially be added to the game on October 18th, and with him will also come the first three Kingdom Hearts games in their complete form to the Nintendo Switch released at a later date, which we have more info about below.

The protagonist of the Kingdom Hearts series is Sora, a young boy who wields the iconic Keyblade and traverses Disney and Pixar worlds, battling enemies known as the Heartless to overcome darkness and restore peace to the realms. His signature look and airborne moves from the Kingdom Hearts games transition perfectly to the battlefields of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, offering an approachable fighter with a unique feel that helps Sora stand out on his own. Inspired by his moves in Kingdom Hearts, Sora excels at fighting in the air when playing him in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. His jumps are high and his movements are light and soft. While he is easily launched by opponents, Sora's powerful, combo-based attacks using his mighty Keyblade make him a formidable challenger. Using a series of intuitive button presses, Sora can perform all types of different combos with his Keyblade, be it straight-on attacks, aerial moves or side smashes. He can also use Magic, just like in Kingdom Hearts. Fans will recognize the Firaga, Thundaga and Blizzaga spells, which can be unleashed in various ways to cover the battlefield with a volley of impressive hits. Sora can also activate his Final Smash, called "Sealing the Keyhole," to send his worthy opponents flying.

The new stage that players will receive in Challenger Pack 11 is Hollow Bastion. Fans of the Kingdom Hearts series will immediately recognize this familiar location, featured heavily in many of the franchise's games. The dynamic stage contains one platform in its center, and, as the battle nears its close, players will travel to a special area inspired by Dive to the Heart with visuals featuring some familiar faces from the Kingdom Heartsseries. After downloading Challenger Pack 11, players will also receive nine music tracks from the Kingdom Hearts series. An additional music track, Dearly Beloved -Swing Version, will be added to this game for those who have played Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory. A new Spirit Board starring characters from Kingdom Hearts like Riku, Kairi and Roxas will also be added. Additionally, new paid in-game costumes for the Mii Fighter, including Doom Slayer, Octoling Wig and Judd Hat, will be available to enjoy separately. Finally, the presentation also included a surprise announcement that several games in the Kingdom Hearts series will be coming to the Nintendo Switch system as cloud titles, including Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – Cloud Version, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud Version. More information about these games, including their release dates on Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Battling with Sora – Nintendo Switch (https://youtu.be/L-q6Gz_4Yqc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Mii Fighter Costumes #11 (https://youtu.be/_axByU7FaZ4)