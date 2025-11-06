Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party, Imagineer, Nighthawk Interactive, Sanrio

Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party Released For Switch

Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party has been released for Nintendo Switch, as you and friends can play with multiple characters

Article Summary Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party now available on Nintendo Switch for all ages to enjoy.

Play as 35 Sanrio characters, each with unique magical abilities and adorable animations.

Enjoy magical tag battles, complete over 70 solo missions, and unlock in-game rewards.

Customize characters with a dress-up system and join friends in local co-op and split-screen play.

Nighthawk Interactive and Imagineer have released their latest game, Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party, for the Nintendo Switch. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a frantic multiplayer title featuring several characters from the Sanrio collection, ready to play multiple games of tag with various stipulations. We have the full details below as the title is available right now in the eShop.

Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party

Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party transforms the timeless playground classic into a fast-paced, magical action game filled with teamwork, charm, and friendship. Whether playing solo or with friends, fans can join Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Pompompurin, and dozens of other Sanrio favorites for endless fun and unforgettable moments. Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party is designed for fans of all ages – from lifelong Sanrio devotees to newcomers discovering these beloved characters for the first time. With its cheerful art style, intuitive gameplay, and playful charm, it's the perfect addition to every Nintendo Switch collection.

35 Playable Sanrio Characters. From Hello Kitty to Cinnamoroll, Kuromi to Pompompurin, each character brings their own magical abilities, animations, and cuteness overload.

From Hello Kitty to Cinnamoroll, Kuromi to Pompompurin, each character brings their own magical abilities, animations, and cuteness overload. Magical Tag Battles. Six Challengers must evade two Hunters until the clock runs out… or risk being frozen! Every match is packed with surprises, laughter, and strategy.

Six Challengers must evade two Hunters until the clock runs out… or risk being frozen! Every match is packed with surprises, laughter, and strategy. 70+ Solo Missions. Complete missions as either a Challenger or Hunter to earn trophies, unlock new in-game rewards, and show off your skills.

Complete missions as either a Challenger or Hunter to earn trophies, unlock new in-game rewards, and show off your skills. Evolving Magical Skills. Characters grow stronger as they level up, unlocking new powers to help teammates, outsmart opponents, or make daring escapes.

Characters grow stronger as they level up, unlocking new powers to help teammates, outsmart opponents, or make daring escapes. Adorable Dress-Up System. Collect jewels to unlock outfits and new characters, then mix and match freely to create your perfect Sanrio look.

Collect jewels to unlock outfits and new characters, then mix and match freely to create your perfect Sanrio look. Co-Op Fun for All Ages. Team up with friends and family through local and split-screen cooperative play for double the fun.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!