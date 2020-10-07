Renegade Game Studios Announces Partnership With EC Comics

Some cool news from Renegade Game Studios today as they have announced a brand new partnership with EC Comics. One of the all-time greatest publishers of comics at a time when sci-fi and horror were finding a new voice, EC has a place in Americana for being the birthplace of Tales From The Crypt, Vault Of Horror, Weird Fantasy, and MAD Magazine. Now the two companies will be bringing that nostalgia to life with a series of tabletop games, starting with a set of puzzles featuring classic covers. As you can see here, one for Weird Science. The puzzles will debut in the Spring of 2021. Until that happens, here's a little more info on the deal along with a couple of quotes from the announcement.

With this partnership, puzzle collectors and pop culture fans can look forward to seeing the historically significant and unique art in an upcoming line of puzzles. Among them include cover art from EC Comics' seminal series Weird Science and Weird Science-Fantasy featuring art from by Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Famers Wally Wood, Al Feldstein, and Frank Frazetta. These culture-defining works of art will be brought to the tables of fans in the form of 1000-piece jigsaw puzzles debuting in Spring 2021. Measuring approximately 26" by 19" when completed, collectors and puzzle enthusiasts will be able to appreciate the art at a scale larger than the original comics, beautifully showcasing the detailed illustrations that helped make the pioneering comics such a cultural landmark.

"We're beyond excited to see some of EC's most lurid and fantastical covers transform into table-top puzzles," said Cathy Gaines Mifsud, daughter of EC Comics publisher William Gaines. "These comics defined an era of science fiction art and we can't wait to continue to celebrate the boundless imagination of these top creators." "The Influence of EC's titles in pop and pulp culture is indelible. We're thrilled to bring this culturally and societally influential art from a trailblazing comics publisher," said Scott Gaeta, President and Publisher at Renegade Game Studios. "We also know fans of these remarkable titles will have favorite covers, and we look forward to hearing which covers they want to see on their tables."