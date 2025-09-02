Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crazy Goat Games, PQube, Republic Of Pirates

Republic Of Pirates Receives New Trailer & Console Release Date

Check out the official gameplay overview trailer for Republic Of Pirates, as the team has given it a proper console release date

Article Summary Republic Of Pirates gets an official release date and a new gameplay overview trailer from Crazy Goat Games.

Experience an alternate Golden Age of Piracy, leading your own settlement and powerful pirate fleet.

Build a thriving economy, trade on the black market, and recruit legendary pirate captains for your crew.

Engage in real-time battles, conquer islands, and outmaneuver rival factions and historical superpowers.

Indie game developer Crazy Goat Games and publisher PQube released a new trailer this week for Republic of Pirates, confirming the game's release date for consoles in the process. The new Overview Trailer does exactly what it says, as you're given a better look at the seafaring title and what it's like for you to become a pirate in this alternative fictionized version of the Golden Age of Piracy. Which you'll be able to take part in when the game is released on September 25 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Enjoy the trailer!

Republic Of Pirates

Set sail to the heart of the Caribbean and the Golden Age of Piracy! In this era of opportunity, intrepid freebooters seek their fortune upon the high seas, black-sailed marauders prey upon Spanish treasure ships returning from the New World, and opportunistic privateers, emboldened by their 'letters of marque' reap the profits of war from their influential patrons. At the center of this cutthroat world lies the Republic of Pirates, a powerful league of pirate clans bound together by their shared ideology, ambitions, and code of honor. But while the early days of the confederacy were prosperous, greed and jealousy soon began to spread amongst its members, culminating in a vicious mutiny and a final bloody breakup.

Set out to reclaim your father's legacy and bring justice to the traitors who wronged you. Develop a humble outpost into a sprawling settlement by investing in production buildings to create a self-sustaining economy. Utilize the black market to distribute valuable resources and grow the wealth of your pirate citizens. Recruit heroic captains and command a powerful fleet in real time as you take to the waves in the name of conquest. Liberate islands, defeat rival factions, and navigate complex diplomatic relationships with the global superpowers of the time.

