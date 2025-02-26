Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Unova, reshiram
Reshiram Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Unova
Reshiram will be featured in Pokémon GO Raids as we head toward the global Unova Tour event, which will debut Kyurem Black & White.
The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, is concluding this month. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the final month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Dialga, Enamorus, Yveltal, and Xerneas with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Tyranitar and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Reshiram, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Reshiram Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Reshiram counters as such:
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades
- Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Earth Power
- Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time
- Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker
- Shadow Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
- Shadow Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Reshiram with efficiency.
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm
- Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend
- Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades
- Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
- Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Earth Power
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Reshiram can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or four more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Reshiram will have a CP of 2307 in normal weather conditions and 2884 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.