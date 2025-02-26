Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Unova, reshiram

Reshiram Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Unova

Reshiram will be featured in Pokémon GO Raids as we head toward the global Unova Tour event, which will debut Kyurem Black & White.

Article Summary Prepare for Reshiram raids in Pokémon GO with top strategies and counters.

Discover the best counters including Mega Rayquaza and Primal Groudon.

Learn how many trainers you'll need to successfully take down Reshiram.

Catch Shiny Reshiram and check 100% IVs for the ultimate collection.

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, is concluding this month. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the final month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Dialga, Enamorus, Yveltal, and Xerneas with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Tyranitar and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Reshiram, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Reshiram Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Reshiram counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Earth Power

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Shadow Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Shadow Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Reshiram with efficiency.

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Earth Power

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Reshiram can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or four more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Reshiram will have a CP of 2307 in normal weather conditions and 2884 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

