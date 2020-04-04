"Resident Evil 3" Receives A Proper Launch Trailer

As the remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis dropped today, Capcom decided to treat fans to one more glimpse of the game with a launch trailer. The company has been doing a really awesome job in promoting this remake all the way from the initial leaks about the game to now. The graphics package has been a major improvement in some of the most iconic scenes from the original. Which they lovingly put on display in about 30 seconds for you to enjoy. The demo gave fans a real experience of what the remake had in store, as it used the best of the RE2 remake's qualities and fixed them in certain areas for this one. So those looking for a throwback experience will be happy to see the majority of the original is here, while those who have never played before will be in for a treat as to how the story plays out. You can enjoy the trailer below as this brings an end to the Raccoon City storyline, and we'll see what Capcom does for remakes from here.

In Resident Evil 3, S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine, one of video games' most iconic heroines, flees a city being consumed by zombies and other horrifying creatures. Built with Capcom's proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 3 uses modernized gameplay to combine action with classic survival horror in vivid high-definition. Jill's harrowing experiences in Resident Evil 3 take place in the nightmarish hours leading up to and following the events in Resident Evil 2, shedding new light on the plight of Raccoon City's residents. Every hope of escape is cut off by another star in the Resident Evil franchise: the towering Bio Organic Weapon Nemesis. This brutal yet intelligent monstrosity uses an arsenal of high-powered weaponry to indiscriminately eliminate any surviving S.T.A.R.S. members in the city – with Jill being his final target.