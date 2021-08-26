Resident Evil 3: The Board Game Street Date And MSRP Announced

Steamforged Games, the tabletop gaming company crediting with bringing various original games such as Guild Ball and Godtear to gamers alongside various licensed titles like the Pac-Man card game and Horizon: Zero Dawn: The Board Game, has announced the official street dates and manufacturer-suggested retail prices for their Resident Evil 3: The Board Game title. Furthermore, the company has announced the genesis of a Kickstarter campaign based on the first Resident Evil board game, to launch this October.

Information on the core game and for the City of Ruin expansion of this game is available to us. Resident Evil 3: The Board Game's core game will launch in retailers on October 21st of this year for an MSRP of $99.95 USD, while the City of Ruins expansion for this game will launch on October 29th for an MSRP of $64.95 USD. Both game sets are available for preorder at this time.

The description for Resident Evil 3's core game is as follows:

Fight your way through Raccoon City in the board game adaptation of Capcom's best-selling video game. Play as iconic characters Jill, Carlos, Mikhail, or Nikolai as you search the map for key items while fighting off Zombie Dogs, Drain Deimos, and even Nemesis itself. Resident Evil™ 3: The Board Game emphasises exploration and cooperation, with 1-4 players working together to gather the components to repair a cable car while fighting off enemies. The decisions you make will have a big impact on how your campaign unfolds. This game contains all the minis, cards, dice, and other components needed to run your own Resident Evil™ 3: The Board Game campaigns. Are you brave enough to venture into Raccoon City?

Meanwhile, the City of Ruin expansion adds various locations and enemies to the game experience. And as for Resdient Evil: The Board Game, based on the first video game in the Capcom series, there isn't currently a lot of information on the upcoming Kickstarter campaign, but we will surely know more by the time the campaign is launched. What do you think of Steamforged Games' take on this video game series? Let us know in the comments below!