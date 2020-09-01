Respawn & EA Announce Apex Legends Global Series Autumn Circuit

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment announced details this morning for the Apex Legends Global Series Autumn Circuit. Starting on September 12th, the tournament will be bringing in over 2,000 squads to compete from around the world as they whittle it down to the best of the best and begin the Autumn Circuit in early October. They'll play each other over the internet due to safety concerns for COVID-19 until we get an official set of teams to compete in the playoffs in December. All of whom will be playing with characters in the current season with their current builds. You can read more info below on how the tournament will play out, and if you'd like more detailed info and find out how you could possibly sign up to take part, you can check out this link here.

This next phase of the ALGS will follow a strong Summer Circuit series of tournaments which saw more than 2,000 of the best Apex squads from around the world compete for a spot in the Playoffs. On September 12 and 13, fan-favorite teams including Team SoloMid, Gambit Esports, Complexity Gaming and more will duke it out in the innovative Match Point playoff format on Kings Canyon and World's Edge for a chance to be crowned ALGS Summer Circuit Champion. The ALGS Autumn Circuit will continue to bring the Apex Legends competitive community together when it kicks off on October 3, and culminates with the Playoffs on December 19-20. Leveraging cloud-based broadcast production technology, EA will broadcast each circuit tournament's final day, showcasing the best-of-the-best of that weekend on Twitch and dedicated official AGLS YouTube channel. A full list of dates for the Apex Legends Global Series Autumn Circuit below: Autumn Circuit #1 = October 3-5

Autumn Circuit #2 = October 17-19

Autumn Circuit #3 = October 31 – November 2

Autumn Circuit #4 = November 7-9

Autumn Circuit LCQ = December 5-7

Autumn Circuit Playoffs = December 19-20