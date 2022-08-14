Restless Soul Will Release On PC & Nintendo Switch In September

Graffiti Games has a release date for their upcoming ghostly game Restless Soul, as it will be coming out next month on PC and Nintendo Switch. Developed by Fuz Games, this is a cute pixel title about the afterlife with a sense of humor as you play a ghost attempting to get back to the living world. As opposed to wandering around as a ghost with no purpose. You'll have to fight off enemies in bullet-hell battles, communicate with the dead, solve intriguing puzzles, and discover what lies ahead, as your death is just the beginning of something new. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game will drop on September 1st.

The adventure of a lifeti—er, afterlifetime—awaits! Help a wayward soul return to the land of the living in this hauntingly humorous comedy adventure that pokes fun at life, death, video games, pop culture, and everything in between. Prevail in bullet-hell lite battles as you traverse through a greyscale world in search of the eight keys that open the Portal back to Life. But you're not the only one who wants those keys…the evil Dr. Krull and his army will do whatever it takes to get them first, and it's the Grim Reaper's job to stop you from leaving. Battle enemies, solve puzzles, and laugh until you die (again?), all while taking on side challenges and arcade-style minigames. Enlist the "help" of an apathetic ghost dog named Woof (yes, you can pet him). Do your best, because after all, it's a matter of life and death! Laugh in the face of death at humorous dialogue that breaks the 4th wall to pieces.

Engage in bullet-hell lite battles in spoopy towers full of puzzles, moving platforms, enemies with different bullet types and attack patterns, and more.

Dodge an onslaught of bullets during trap sequences where you can't shoot or dash.

Complete side challenges like finding all of the Mysterious Buildings and rescuing all of the captured Little Bros.

Enjoy arcade-style minigames, such as a Tapper-inspired game and a shooting gallery.

Try to unlock all of the in-game achievements, including collecting all 9 letters of Afterlife in each town.

Explore 8 towns and meet over 100 "colorful" characters in this pixelated monochromatic world.

Commemorate your time in the Afterlife by using your After-Phone to take selfies with your favorite characters.

Enable God Mode or the Player-Strength Multiplier to adjust the game's difficulty to your liking.