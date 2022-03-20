Retro Arcade Racer Title Slipstream Is Coming To Consoles

Spanish indie publisher BlitWorks revealed this past week they're releasing Slipstream on all three consoles next month. Working with Brazil-based developer Ansdor, this game has been created on a custom engine that mimics the classic racing titles you'd see back in the '80s and '90s arcades where it was just you, a steering wheel, and some pedals trying to make it to the finish line in one piece. You can check out more about the game below, including the trailer, as it will drop onto Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on April 7th.

Slipstream is a racing game inspired by the visuals, music, games and cars from the late 80s and early 90s. It's built on a custom game engine, with an authentic retro feel and unique graphics that allows the player to -literally- go back in time. The soundtrack, drawing from synth pop and jazz fusion influences, sets the tone for a race across a variety of exotic locations from all around the world, including cities, deserts, forests, mountains and beaches. Drifting, rewind and slipstreaming mechanics add depth to the driving gameplay, and the result is a challenging and exciting experience. The real thing : Built on a custom engine, Slipstream brings authentic 2D sprite-scaling graphics to modern platforms.

Multiplayer : Local split-screen fun, up to 4 players!

Time rewinding : Made a mistake? Press the rewind button to travel back in time for up to 5 seconds and try again.

20 Different tracks: Set on a variety of exotic locations all around the world… and beyond.

5 Playable cars : Inspired by classic models from the 80s and 90s.

Accessibility Options : There are 3 difficulty levels to choose from, some visual effects can be turned off and, most importantly, the game speed can be reduced up to 50%, giving players more time to react, but keeping the game physics exactly the same.

6 Game modes : Grand Tour: Scenic trip through five stages, with rival racers to beat and branching paths to choose. Cannonball: Freely customizable race mode with optional traffic, rivals and other racers. Grand Prix: Championship mode composed of five races, with season scores and optional car customization. Single Race: Simple race mode, with customizable settings. Time Trial , a solo race against time. Battle Royale , an elimination endurance race mode.

5 Car models , each with its own specs and playstyle.

Original soundtrack with 9 exclusive songs by Stefan Moser (Effoharkay) .

Graphical Options : Including Pixelated, CRT and NTSC filters, for a faithful retro experience.

: Including Pixelated, CRT and NTSC filters, for a faithful retro experience. And much more: Mechanics such as drifting and the slipstream, rival characters and secrets to discover…