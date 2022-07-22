Retro Arcade Title Avenging Spirit Set For Console Release Next Week

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games is dusting off a '90s arcade title as Avenging Spirit is making its way to modern consoles next week. Originally created by Jaleco as a cabinet game known as Phantasm in Japan, the two-player platformer was later ported to the original Game Boy where it saw some success. The game has been re-released a few times over the years, but this will be the first time it will come to modern consoles, looking a little cleaned up in the process as you'll be playing the original arcade version. Enjoy the info and trailer below as it will drop on July 29th, 2022.

Originally presented as an arcade cabinet title back in 1991, Avenging Spirit is about a man who was tragically killed by a crime syndicate, whilst out with his girlfriend who has been kidnapped by these agents of evil. Now in the guise of a ghost he joins forces with his girlfriend's father, a paranormal researcher, to rescue his daughter Gennifer but revenge is top of his agenda. Ironically the crime syndicate is researching ghost energy and their aim is to force the father of the kidnapped girl, the expert in the field, to cooperate and give them the information they dearly want!

Our ghostly, potential hero, will possibly win the day by possessing a great cast of characters and when he does he takes over their persona, abilities, etc! Switching bodies gains you the weapons and attributes. Fighting your way through 6 stages of violence, action, challenges and fun is constant whilst also retrieving 'keys' at various stages to find and infiltrate the syndicate's base! Can you find your kidnapped girl, will you be able to possess her? (weird heh!). Can you eventually take revenge on the evil syndicate mob?

That is not the end of this traumatic fight for total justification and annihilation of all that the mob represents. A number of surprises will be forthcoming as you reach the later stages of the game!