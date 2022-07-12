Retro JRPG Title Elements Destiny Announced For PC

Deck13 Spotlight has partnered up with developer ShrooMoon to help release their upcoming retro JRPG title Elements Destiny. This game will give you complete throwback vibes to classic SNES titles as you will be playing what was once a hobby project that eventually became a fully fleshed-out JRPG. You'll get to experience a compelling story, crafting systems, and a complex combat system, all paired with a lovely soundtrack and pixel-art visuals. At the moment the game doesn't have a release date, and if we were to guess, we're rethinking 2023 at the earliest based on how little footage there is. You can rea more about the story and check out the trailer below.

Elements Destiny is set in the world of Solitas which is threatened by a new shadow crusade. Only the descendants of the Clans of the Elements have the power to avert it – descendants like Erika. And so she embarks on a journey into the unknown that will take her throughout Solitas and perhaps beyond. Join Erika on her mission! Find all those who have been chosen to walk this path with her and awaken their elemental powers. These not only open up unique possibilities in battle, but also help you overcome various obstacles along the way. Defeat terrifying monsters, treacherous adversaries …and sometimes Erika's own fears.

Solitas depends on you. Everyone of your heroes has special abilities for crafting and during the fights against countless fantastic monsters. Master the elements and experience a complex story where nothing is as it seems. Bit by bit, put the puzzle pieces you discover during your journey together. The goal is clear, but the paths to it are more branched out than they seem. Has the battle between light and darkness always been preordained? And what role do you play in all of this?