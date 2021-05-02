REVIEW: Duel Of Wands Card Game By Renegade Game Studios

Hello there, all you cool witches and wizards! We recently got hold of a copy of Duel of Wands, the card game spin-off of Kids on Brooms, a role-playing game by Renegade Game Studios! This game looks at first glance to be simple enough, but read on and find out what we think of it!

So, reading the rules of this game, which are the only thing to come in the box besides the 45 cards for use within the game, and the two rules-reference cards (one for each player), it feels like this is quite similar to other card games we've played. However, it's quite clear that, since decks are much smaller and the game has an integration with the Kids on Brooms RPG, Duel of Wands is much different than that. Contrarywise, it is quite similar to the spirit of Magic: The Gathering's earliest intent; that is to say, Magic, as Dr. Richard Garfield had intended, was to be a short game to be played as a slight reprieve from sessions of Dungeons & Dragons or other RPGs. This is a lovely little nod to that, we believe, and it fits well in the world that Renegade Game Studios has devised.

"But wait, how does Duel of Wands integrate with the Kids on Brooms RPG?" we can hear you inquire. Well, according to the rulebook's blurb on this, it isn't imperative to add to the role-playing game, but can be used to settle disputes all the same. Players of the card game are on an even playing field despite potential disparities in power level, and players of the RPG can be rewarded for defeating others in this game. Oddly enough, this feels like an innovative line of thinking that we might even use in our own non-Kids On Brooms campaigns. Hmm.

If you're interested in getting ahold of Duel of Wands for your own purposes, you can find it for preorder by clicking here. Do you think you'd want to play this game? Let us know in the comments below!