Review: Steamforged Games "Chambers Of The Serpent Folk" Boxed Set

Every good role-playing game has a few very specific tenets of which they run. One is a compelling story, and another is a worthwhile challenge to face head-on. Steamforged Games, the game designers behind Horizon: Zero Dawn: The Board Game and Godtear, have mastered this concept and thusly have released a number of modules for their Epic Encounters series of miniatures, for use in the Fifth Edition version of a certain RPG system that many people know and love. In fact, we got ahold of their latest module, "Chambers of the Serpent Folk", and here's what we think of it!

"Chambers of the Serpent Folk" comes with twenty snake-folk miniatures, with eight totally unique sculpts among them, a double-sided battle mat, a booklet featuring the adventure module and stats for the creatures in the box, as well as some tips and tricks for creating an optimal challenge for players through the increase of player tension. The miniatures, in particular, are very detailed and will be quite fun to prime and paint up, especially as they come pre-assembled.

The module's premise is quite compelling as well. According to the blurb on Steamforged Games' product page for this item:

Long ago, the Serpent Folk ruled the world. Now, their forgotten temple echoes with the screech of sarcophagus lids shoved aside as their scaled hands emerge. Now, they are awake. And they are wanting. Can you stop them before they reclaim the world that was once theirs?

You can pick up "Chambers of the Serpent Folk" for $49.95 on Steamforged Games' website or at your local gaming and hobby store. Are you excited about this module for Epic Encounters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!