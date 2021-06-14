Review: Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Dominion By Games Workshop

Games Workshop is in a constant state of rebirth. Every so often, as it is known, the company either completely revamps their intellectual properties in tabletop gaming to a new edition, or they scrap them. Thankfully for fans of the fantasy worlds that Games Workshop puts out, such as the Mortal Realms of Age of Sigmar, that game, in particular, is one of the more popular settings for the company and is now in its third edition of gameplay. We got ahold of a free, advance review copy of Age of Sigmar: Dominion to unbox and review for you. Here's what we think of it!

Much like Warhammer 40,000's Indomitus boxed starter set for their newest edition, Dominion is a beast of a boxed set. Sporting 60 miniatures, the core rulebook, and a few other surprises within the box, we can safely say that anyone, not just fans of Stormcast Eternals and/or Orruks, would appreciate this set if they're a fan of the game.

While the release doesn't boast a suite of new terrain to supplement the miniatures in the box, like Kill Team or Necromunda releases, Age of Sigmar: Dominion has the workings of a solid core box for play. Nearly two-thirds of the box is Kruelboyz, a subset of Orruks (or Orcs, depending on how versed you are in this game), and the rest are Stormcast Eternals, a sort-of revamping of the Empire from Warhammer Fantasy Battles. There have been gripes in the past about how the Stormcast models looked in the previous edition but this box is most assured to fix that right up. The Orruks look quite a bit more refined when compared to the Orcs of the olden days (especially the earliest iterations of the humanoid-fungal race).

The final note we wish to make about this box is that the Core Rulebook is included. The book, with a stunning image on the cover and a remarkably smooth satin finish, contains pages upon pages of full-color pictures of the fields of battle, as well as the rules for the new edition. If there was ever a release to purchase for the new edition, this would be a fantastic start.

Age of Sigmar: Dominion by Games Workshop begins its preorder period on June 19th. In the meantime, what do you think about this new release? Do Stormcast Eternals or Kruelboyz appeal to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!