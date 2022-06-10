Rhydon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2022

Adventure Week has come to Pokémon GO. This Fossil-themed event focused heavily on 7KM Gift Eggs and introduces Amaura, Tyrunt, Shiny Archen, and Shiny Tirtouga into the game. In addition to this wave of new content, Adventure Week also brings in a new slate of Tier Three raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Rhydon in Tier Three raids during the event.

Top Rhydon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Rhydon counters as such:

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Sahdow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Torterra: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Tangrowt: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Shadow Exeggutor: Bullet Seed, Solar Beam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Aggron with efficiency.

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Kingle: Bubble, Crabhammer

Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Roserade: Razor Leaf, Grass Knot

Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Celebi: Magical Leaf, Leaf Storm

Empoleon: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Rhydon can be defeated by solo Trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. However, simply powering up your Pokémon should get you to the place where you need to be to complete most Tier Threes alone with the exception of the tanky Shuckle.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, as Rhydon is an evolved form, using Pinap Berries for your first few attempted throws may lead to increased Rhyhorn Candy.

Shiny Odds

Rhydon cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. To get a Shiny Rhydon, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Rhyhorn.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!