Richard Garfield's Roguebook Is Getting A Steam Festival Demo

NACON and Abrakam Entertainment will be letting players try out Richard Garfield's Roguebook during the February Steam Game Festival. From the mind of the creator of Magic: The Gathering comes this new indie RPG strategy game where you will build a team of two heroes to go into battle with and use them to the best of your abilities to take down all the enemies in your wake. The game currently set to come out this June, but before that, you'll get a chance to try out the demo between February 3rd-9th, completely free but limited in scope. You can read more about it below and check out an interview from a few months back with Garfield himself about the game.

In Roguebook, adventurers on an almost blank map. They progress by revealing new tiles they can move to, using an ingenious inkwell system. The Roguebook changes with each run, so the obstacles encountered are different from one game to the next. Same goes for the enemies you must defeat in tactical turn-based battle. As in a traditional deckbuilder, players collect cards that they can use in the different challenges. You can upgrade the cards by inserting gems to earn unique bonuses. In addition to these cards, players can create dazzling team synergies using each hero's specific abilities. These abilities are found in a skill tree, and can be unlocked through a disruptive mechanism: the Tower Deck. Unlike other games where the most frequent strategies is streamlining your deck, Roguebook encourages players to build a deck using as many cards as possible in order to increase the team's offensive and defensive capabilities. With a meticulous strategy, wise moves and a little bit of luck, players can create an invincible heroic duo!