Riders Republic Has Launched Season 15 This Week

Ubisoft launched a new season for Riders Republic this week, adding new Toys, the Pockett Plane and the Pockett Hovercraft, among other items

Players can unlock Pockett Toys via Premium Season Progression or purchase them with Republic Coins.

The season offers six live Events, new challenges, Mass Races, and the Special Summer Week from July 9-16.

Season 15 brings 20 new rewards tiers and gameplay improvements for User Generated Events and Creation.

Ubisoft has launched the latest season of Riders Republic this week, as players can dive into Season 15 right now. The season comes with a bunch of new additions for you to play with, including a new set of Toys, the Pockett Plane and the Pockett Hovercraft, seasonal progression, and Summer activities. We have the developer notes below and the trailer above, as you can play the content right now/

Riders Republic – Season 15

Explore the Republic in chaotically fun new ways with the Pockett Plane and the Pockett Hovercraft, each of which are available in the Premium Season Progression or for purchase with Republic Coins. The Pockett Plane speeds through the air and can take off directly from the ground, no runway required. The pack comes with three planes: the V4M-Rick, Night Hawk, and F404. The Pockett Hovercraft can ride over any terrain and also comes with three hovercrafts in the pack: Mad Billy, Ranger, and Typhoon. Throughout the season, there will be at least one live Event per week that will let you try the Pockett Plane and Pockett Hovercraft for free. Along with the Pockett Car that was introduced in Season 14, all Pocket Toys now have their own section in the Gear category in the menu.

Riders Republic Season 15 will also bring six live Events, two LIVE areas with weekly challenges, Mass Races, and 1 to 8 Challenges. The Special Summer Week will run from July 9-16 and is all about the art of boarding, with three live events with Skates, and two live events for the Longboard and Mountainboard. There will be two live areas and discounts on Skates, and Riders Republic will be showcasing some of the parks created by players that were inspired by other skate games.

The new Season Progression features 20 tiers of unlockable rewards, including headwear, gear, skins, and other in-game rewards. The in-game Shop will also feature summer-themed items to help you beat the heat, including the Flybikes Pool Party, Wild Ducks, and Horsefeather Arctic Camo outfits, among others. Season 15 also introduces gameplay improvements for User Generated Events, notably a change in checkpoint rules, where you'll now be teleported to two seconds before a missed checkpoint instead of having a failed event, and a Quick Test improvement in Creation, where you follow a trail and have a maximum time, but no trick limit.

