RiffTrax: The Game To Receive Physical Edition Later This Year

Do you want all the fun of Rifftrax: The Game with the abilitiy to hold it in your hand? Well, soon you can via Limited Run Games.

It's time for Rifftrax… to become a physical retail item, as Limited Run Games will release a retail version of RiffTrax: The Game later this year. Working with Wide Right Games, the two will release versions for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, which will be available on Limited Run's website, along with Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. You'll be able to pre-order the game starting on July 11th; however, a release date has not been confirmed yet. We're guessing you'll see it sometime this Fall in time for possible holiday shopping. In the meantime, here's more info on the retail version.

"In addition to a physical copy of the groundbreaking game, this edition comes bundled with a download code for two free RiffTrax films: A Talking Cat and The Baggs. Both these titles are classic RiffTrax content, promising hours of laughter for both fans and newcomers alike. Since its digital release on May 5th, 2022, RiffTrax: The Game has seen major content enhancements, now featuring 430 movie clips and over 5,000 riffs created by the talented RiffTrax team. In addition to the expanded content, an online matchmaking system has been introduced, enabling players worldwide to connect and riff off one another."

Over 430 movie clips (and counting) from RiffTrax classics such as Rollergator, Attack Of The Super Monsters, and Plan 9 From Outer Space!

Play locally or battle riffers from around the world with online multiplayer matchmaking. Supports cross-play and features in-game voice chat.

Featuring two exciting ways to play! Write your own riff and watch your comedy genius come to life via text-to-speech. Or leave it to the pros and choose from thousands of expertly crafted riffs from the RiffTrax team.

Streamers, get your entire chat in on the action with Twitch integration. Let your chat vote, choose clips, or even play along!

Play head-to-head with up to six players using any internet-connected device as a controller. An additional 12 audience members can also play along.

"We're huge fans of physical media, so we're stoked to be joining forces with Limited Run Games once more, " says Jim Dirschberger, Creative Director at Wide Right Games. "With two bonus RiffTrax films and seriously awesome cover art by Mattie Lubchansky packed in, this release has something for everyone."

