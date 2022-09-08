Rift Sweepers Officially Released Into Steam Early Access

Indie developer and publisher JOFSOFT announced today that they have released Rift Sweepers into Steam Early Access today. The game has been in the works for a few and has been teasing updates here and there, but finally, you can play a version of the game right now that, as far as we can tell, is far enough into completion to be worth your time to try out. Although they haven't really been clear about what's left to add to the game, that's the risk you take with Early Access. Enjoy the latest trailer down below!

In Rift Sweepers, players must band together, strategize, and fight to survive four perilous missions set in a cyber restaurant, the sewers and – most terrifying of all – the subway. Eccentric monstrosities like supernatural goat wizards, fire-breathing dragons, oversized insects, ghastly clowns, and more thrive in these ominous corridors of time. On top of that, ruthless bosses lie at the end of each mission, each waiting for their next chance to sow further entropy. Luckily, new recruits can collect miraculous pizza falling from the sky to replenish their energy and ammunition as they eviscerate the scourges of reality. When a mission is complete, players can visit the Rift Sweeper Headquarters (RSHQ) for licenses to enhance their arsenal and kill bigger, meaner beasts. There's also the lobby, which doubles as a bar sitting at the intersection of dimensionality. At the bar, recruits can select and upgrade their characters, choose a mission, socialize with friends, or buy drinks that confer increased HP, attack power, stamina recovery and more while chatting with a friendly female bartender. Keep your mind on the mission, newbie! Enter the Demons' Den: Decimate bizarre yet mighty brutes – including daunting goat wizards, fire breathing dragons, devilish clowns, and more – from around the cosmos.

Decimate bizarre yet mighty brutes – including daunting goat wizards, fire breathing dragons, devilish clowns, and more – from around the cosmos. Dynamic Combat : Dodge incoming attacks and pinpoint weaknesses to swiftly destroy the opposition. Upgrade your arsenal through licenses obtained from the Rift Sweeper Headquarters.

: Dodge incoming attacks and pinpoint weaknesses to swiftly destroy the opposition. Upgrade your arsenal through licenses obtained from the Rift Sweeper Headquarters. Cooperative Chaos: Assemble a team and unleash destruction across dimensions.

Assemble a team and unleash destruction across dimensions. Character Variety: Choose your role wisely. The rifleman, John, can move quickly and attack consecutively. The sharpshooter, Simon, can topple a beast with a perfectly placed shot. The demolisher, James, sows wanton destruction with his gatling gun and grenades.

Choose your role wisely. The rifleman, John, can move quickly and attack consecutively. The sharpshooter, Simon, can topple a beast with a perfectly placed shot. The demolisher, James, sows wanton destruction with his gatling gun and grenades. Mission Mayhem: Carefully strategize to complete objectives unscathed. Trudge through subways, sewers, and a cyber restaurant in four missions, each with bloodthirsty beasts lying in wait.