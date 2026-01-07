Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Daylight Basement Studio, Rightfully Beary Arms

Rightfully, Beary Arms Confirms Version 1.0 Launch Date

After being in Early Access for two and a half years, it has been confirmed that Version 1.0 of Rightfully, Beary Arms will be out this month

Play as Beary, a gun-toting teddy bear blasting waves of quirky alien enemies in space.

Dungeon-crawl through 2D maps, collect loot, level up, and choose how enemies evolve over time.

Build your arsenal with unique weapons like Catling Gun and Mosin-Nagant in this indie roguelite.

Indie game developer and publisher Daylight Basement Studio has confirmed that Rightfully, Beary Arms will launch Version 1.0 this month. It's been a hot minute since we discussed this game, as they were planning for it to be out a couple of years ago, but instead chose to go the Early Access route when they launched it in July 2023. Two and a half years later, we finally have a confirmed launch date as the game will release Version 1.0 on January 27, for PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Xbox Series X|S. Enjoy the trailer above showing off more of the game as we wait out the next few weeks.

Rightfully, Beary Arms

Honey, we're home, and we brought plenty of ammunition! Guide Beary, a gun-toting teddy on a mission to purge waves of wacky alien scum. Navigate the open cosmos in true dungeon-crawling fashion. Cock a weapon of choice to obliterate mobs of sneaky space spiders, pistol-wielding bumble bees, and fierce Yellow Jacket bosses, each with unique traits in this lively 2D top-down adventure. Strategically plan a path to success fursomely clearing rooms of mobs, in cute fuzzy style. Unleash a bearrage of lead and lasers, eliminating waves of aggressively quirky creatures to the beat of an original chiptune nu-metal soundtrack.

When the dust settles, pawcure random loot drops carrying honey money, barbearic buffs, weapons, and other helpful items. As Beary grows stronger, so do his interstellar foes. Select the ways in which enemies level up, then rise to the occasion as they gain new factions, higher health, increased accuracy, and other traits to be reckoned with. Once your piggy bank is full, hit the shops to amass a destructive armory including a Mosin-Nagant bolt-action rifle, FoamBall gun, Finger gun, Catling Gun to shoot a flurry of rainbow lasers, and more in Rightfully Beary Arms.

