Riot Games Announces Teamfight Tactics' Gizmos & Gadgets Tourney

Riot Games has partnered with Wisdom Gaming to launch the Teamfight Tactics Gizmos & Gadgets North American Tournament. This new partnership and tourney will set a new line of esports competition starting in the late Fall and going through to early Spring 2022, culminating in the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship. Wisdom will be producing broadcasts and handling tournament organization in North America, as week as hosting the competitive hub for NA competitive TFT with the newly updated Esports Website for Gizmos & Gadgets. The site will be an all-in-one resource for event standings, news, rules, leaderboards, and "curated community content". We have more info on the tourney, which looks to begin shortly with the Piltover Cup in mid-November.

Wisdom will be introducing two 160-player tournaments, the largest it has organized to date, called the Piltover Cup and Zaun Cup. These cups award qualifier points and seats at the Gizmos & Gadgets Mid-Set Finale. Wisdom is also bringing back the fan-favorite Challenger Series for both Set 6 and Set 6.5. The Gizmos & Gadgets Mid-Set Finale (February 4th-6th) will feature the top 32 players from Piltover Cup, Zaun Cup, Set 6 Challenger Series, and players from Qualifier Points. $20,000 in prizing and 4 seats at the NA Regional Finals are up for grabs at this culminating event of Set 6.

To kick things off in Set 6.5, the Innovation Cup (March 4th-6th), a 32-player tournament with a $10,000 prize pool, will start things off with a bang! Once again, 4 seats for the NA Regional Finals are awarded as prizes from this event. Capping Gizmos & Gadgets off is the crown jewel of North American TFT Esports – the NA Regional Finals. The top 24 North American players will have three days to prove that they're ready to represent North America at the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship while competing for a piece of the $25,000 prize pool. Events will be broadcast on Riot Games' official Teamfight Tactics Twitch channel.