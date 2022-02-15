Risk Of Rain 2 Reveals More For Survivors Of The Void DLC

Gearbox Publishing dropped some new details to the Risk Of Rain 2 DLC on the way called Survivors Of The Void, specifically on the Void Fiend. The Void Fiend is a corrupt Commando that has the infection running through them, making them a threat on the battlefield, even though their health is in question as they use their abilities. You can read the full details about it below along with a couple videos highlighting him as the DLC will drop on March 1st, 2022.

Void Fiend is a cursed Survivor that hinges on risk-and-reward – he's been infected by Corruption, which increases his damage but lowers his health… creating a push-pull dynamic between damage output and survivability. Void Fiend is a risk-and-reward type fighter that becomes a glass cannon when Corruption overtakes him: His unique mechanic, Void Corruption, grants a huge power boost and affects Void Fiend's other skills. Corruption is increased by taking damage and reduced by healing, but is always slowly creeping higher and higher. Once your Corruption reaches 100%, Void Fiend transforms into a more aggressive form in Risk Of Rain 2.

Corruption is also Void Fiend's healing mechanic: you'll need to spend Corruption to heal Void Fiend, constantly balancing between healing and damage-dealing to survive.

Each of Void Fiend's four abilities have dramatically different effects based on his form at the time:

In Void Fiend's controlled form, Drown fires a slowing long-range beam for 300% damage. In his corrupted form, Drown transforms into a short-range rapid-fire beam that rips and tears through your enemies foolish enough to attack you

Flood fires a plasma missile for 600% damage, and can be charged up to deal 1100% damage. When Corrupted, Flood fires instantly at 1100% damage and also has twice the explosive radius.

Trespass, in your controlled form, vanishes Void Fiend into the void, cleansing all debuffs and moving you forward in an upward arc – it's great for escaping tough situations or reaching higher ground. When Corrupted, Trespass becomes an aggressive leap forward, allowing you to quickly close the distance and get to damage-dealing while up close and personal.

With Void Fiend, everything comes at a price, and Suppress holds the key to maintaining whichever form you wish to stay in. In your controlled form you consume 25% Corruption and convert it into instant 25% healing, and when Corrupted, you consume 25% of your health to instead increase your corruption by 25%.