Risk System Will Be Coming To Nintendo Switch Next Week

Hidden Trap and Newt Industries announced today that Risk System is headed to the Nintendo Switch this month. Originally released in 2019 for Steam, this version of the game will be the complete release with all the improvements and updates included, which will go for $9 on the Nintendo eShop on July 14th. You can check out the trailer of how it will look on the console below.

Risk System is a gorgeous horizontal shoot-'em-up with a unique core mechanic where you boost your ship's firepower by performing stunts and weaving between enemies' fire. It was handcrafted by Newt Industries, a two-person studio with an emphasis both on aesthetic and the feel of play. The complete cohesion between the gameplay and its visual aspect transforms the game into an incredible roleplay experience. You'll feel like a daredevil ace pilot from the most awesome mecha anime series!

After a race of energy parasites overcome mankind's defenses, all hope rests in the RSK9, an experimental ship that feeds on the parasite energy to deploy its incredible arsenal. Piloting the RSK9 is Alys, an ace pilot previously missing in action that has returned seemingly immune to parasite control. Her skill and resistance to the parasite energies influence make her the only pilot capable of preventing the extinction of mankind.