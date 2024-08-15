Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Home Of XR, Spellgarden Games

Ritual Of Raven Announced For PC Release In 2025

Team17 announced their latest game on the way, as it looks like Ritual of Raven will be released for PC via Steam sometime in 2025

Article Summary Ritual of Raven by Spellgarden Games and Team17 will launch on PC via Steam in 2025.

A story-based farming sim where magic replaces traditional farming with enchanted herb gardens.

Players use Arcana Constructs to manage their garden, collecting and enchanting a mystical deck of cards.

Build friendships with quirky villagers and stabilize portals by performing powerful rituals.

Developer Spellgarden Games and publisher Team17 have revealed their latest game in the works, as Ritual of Raven is coming to Steam next year. This is a story-based farming sim revolving around a farming witch who doesn't actually do any traditional farming but uses her powers to make a magical herb garden. The game is designed to be a cozy and charming title with weirdo characters throughout that add to the setting and story. We have the trailer and info here, as the game will be out sometime in 2025.

Ritual of Raven

Ritual of Raven is a cozy, story-based farming sim – but you don't do the farming yourself! Instead, you collect and enchant Arcana Constructs to grow your magical herb garden. In a world where different traditions of magic live side by side, ambitious plans were made to open portals between worlds, but the ritual went terribly wrong. Those involved each lost something most precious to them, and the portals became unstable, randomly spitting out new arrivals into the world. After falling through one of these mysterious portals yourself, you encounter the local witch, Sage, who decides you're the best person to help her in her quest. Taken under her wing as an apprentice, you'll be able to help search for her missing Familiar, Flufferstoop. With your cheeky Familiar Raven by your side, you'll gather the knowledge and ingredients to perform powerful rituals. Fill your Book of Shadows and find the Portal Keepers to bring stability to the portals that have been causing trouble for the village.

Did you know that harvesting lavender with your hands completely destroys its magical properties? Fear not, that's why Arcana Constructs are there to do all your magical gardening for you! Using a mystical deck of cards, you'll be able to enchant them to plow, sow seeds, water, and harvest them for you. Collect all 22 Constructs and create a thriving herb garden. Make friends with the quirky community of outcasts and help them grow closer to each other. Get to know their unique backstories and trade with them for valuable ingredients. Learn how your harvest changes in each moon phase and use the moon's power to charge your crystals. Discover how to command the moon phases to suit your needs at the moon shrine. There's a lot more to the moon than meets the eye.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!