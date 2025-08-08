Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Ritual of Raven, Spellgarden Games

Ritual of Raven Has Officially Been Released This Week

Ritual of Raven has been released for PC and Nintendo Switch this week, as you can now play the magical farming simulator title

Article Summary Ritual of Raven is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch, offering a magical farming sim adventure.

Players grow a mystical herb garden by enchanting Arcana Constructs instead of farming by hand.

Join forces with the local witch Sage and your Familiar Raven to stabilize mysterious magic portals.

Make friends with quirky villagers, command moon phases, and collect all 22 unique Arcana Constructs.

Developer Spellgarden Games and publisher Team17 have officially released Ritual of Raven for both Steam and the Nintendo Switch. The team revealed the game was coming out this year, but there had been few updates about its development since that initial release. So it was a happy surprise to see the magical farming sim make its way out this week. You can check out the launch trailer here before diving into the title.

Ritual of Raven is a cozy, story-based farming sim – but you don't do the farming yourself! Instead, you collect and enchant Arcana Constructs to grow your magical herb garden. In a world where different traditions of magic live side by side, ambitious plans were made to open portals between worlds, but the ritual went terribly wrong. Those involved each lost something most precious to them, and the portals became unstable, randomly spitting out new arrivals into the world. After falling through one of these mysterious portals yourself, you encounter the local witch, Sage, who decides you're the best person to help her in her quest. Taken under her wing as an apprentice, you'll be able to help search for her missing Familiar, Flufferstoop. With your cheeky Familiar Raven by your side, you'll gather the knowledge and ingredients to perform powerful rituals. Fill your Book of Shadows and find the Portal Keepers to bring stability to the portals that have been causing trouble for the village.

Did you know that harvesting lavender with your hands completely destroys its magical properties? Fear not, that's why Arcana Constructs are there to do all your magical gardening for you! Using a mystical deck of cards, you'll be able to enchant them to plow, sow seeds, water, and harvest them for you. Collect all 22 Constructs and create a thriving herb garden. Make friends with the quirky community of outcasts and help them grow closer to each other. Get to know their unique backstories and trade with them for valuable ingredients. Learn how your harvest changes in each moon phase and use the moon's power to charge your crystals. Discover how to command the moon phases to suit your needs at the moon shrine. There's a lot more to the moon than meets the eye.

