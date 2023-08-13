Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: River City, River City: Rival Showdown

River City: Rival Showdown Reveals "Riki's Story" Mode

River City: Rival Showdown revealed a new mode you can unlock called ""Riki's Story," in which you'll play from Riki's point of view.

Arc System Works revealed a little bit of new content coming to River City: Rival Showdown as they gave hints to the new "Riki's Story" mode. This version of the classic game will be getting a unique scenario for single-player mode in which players will get to experience the three-day River City story from Riki's eyes instead. You'll walk the streets in his shoes and do whatever it takes to find his missing girlfriend, Mami. You'll need to complete the special mode "Yamada's Side" or have existing save data for River City Saga: Three Kingdoms to unlock the mode. The game is set to be released on October 11th, 2023.

"The original 3DS version of River City: Rival Showdown was released in 2016 to wide acclaim. Arc System Works is not only reviving the fan-favorite game for current consoles but also giving it a full power-up of modernization to bring players the ultimate 2D action game experience. The updated 2023 edition includes all of the updates found on the 3DS version: the main game is loaded with a much larger volume of settings and storylines, improved graphics and operability, and a brand-new prequel story mode to play through after you solve the main story's mystery!"

Action-Packed Story of Conspiracy and Mystery: "Hot Blooded Story" – Following a mysterious evening attack on Kunio, he learns that Mami (girlfriend of his rival, Riki) has also been kidnapped. Following the timeline from three days before Mami's kidnapping, Kunio and Riki band together alongside Kunio's friends from Nekketsu High School to solve the mystery and find Mami. Their search brings them to the source of the evil, Reiho Academy led by "Yamada," where a heated battle begins…

"Hot Blooded Story" – Following a mysterious evening attack on Kunio, he learns that Mami (girlfriend of his rival, Riki) has also been kidnapped. Following the timeline from three days before Mami's kidnapping, Kunio and Riki band together alongside Kunio's friends from Nekketsu High School to solve the mystery and find Mami. Their search brings them to the source of the evil, Reiho Academy led by "Yamada," where a heated battle begins… Free Scenario System with Multiple Endings: Players must search and battle through different events to unravel the "Yamada" conspiracy and get to the truth. However, this story does not follow one set scenario but is experienced non-linearly through a concept of time passing over a four-day period. This includes events scattered throughout the map, where events played during the first three in-game days will dictate events on the final fourth day and change game endings.

Players must search and battle through different events to unravel the "Yamada" conspiracy and get to the truth. However, this story does not follow one set scenario but is experienced non-linearly through a concept of time passing over a four-day period. This includes events scattered throughout the map, where events played during the first three in-game days will dictate events on the final fourth day and change game endings. Item Collection & Special Abilities: While unraveling the story, visit the game's "convenience stores" where recovery items can be purchased, "public baths" where HP (stamina) and SP (willpower) can be recovered, and "thrift stores" to buy equipment with special abilities. In addition, Special Moves have evolved to be more spectacular, while experience gained in battle can be used to enhance your status!

While unraveling the story, visit the game's "convenience stores" where recovery items can be purchased, "public baths" where HP (stamina) and SP (willpower) can be recovered, and "thrift stores" to buy equipment with special abilities. In addition, Special Moves have evolved to be more spectacular, while experience gained in battle can be used to enhance your status! New Prequel Story Mode: "Cold-Blooded Hardcore Yamada-kun" – Enjoy an additional mode that can be played after clearing the main story mode ("Hot Blooded Story"). Take control of the evil big boss "Yamada" and play the prequel to the incident. How did "Yamada" expand his ambitions? And what is his purpose? Experience the dark machinations

behind the incident.

"Cold-Blooded Hardcore Yamada-kun" – Enjoy an additional mode that can be played after clearing the main story mode ("Hot Blooded Story"). Take control of the evil big boss "Yamada" and play the prequel to the incident. How did "Yamada" expand his ambitions? And what is his purpose? Experience the dark machinations behind the incident. Bonus Content: As a special add-on for fighting game fans, the 2D action game Double Dragon Duel will also be included as an extra game mode! This mode allows players to enjoy fighting game-like action using a large number of characters, including hidden characters, when certain conditions are met. Network play is also supported, so you can play with friends far away.

