Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Inzanity, Kwalee, Robobeat

Roboberat Confirmed For Console Release This Month

After having been out on PC since May, Robobeat has finally been confirmed for console release, as it arrives later this month

Article Summary Robobeat launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch on January 30, 2025.

Play as Ace, hunting the eccentric robot Frazzer in a techno playground.

Shoot to custom beats using .wav, .mp3, and .ogg files for the perfect rhythm.

Navigate levels with slick moves and weapons in this rogue-lite rhythm shooter.

Indie game developer Inzanity and publisher Kwalee have confirmed the release of Robobeat for consoles will happen later this month. The game was released for PC back in May 2024, and at the time, a console version was promised with no defined date. Now we know it will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on January 30, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer above showing what it will play like on a console.

Robobeat

You're Ace – a famous bounty hunter after your latest target, the eccentric robot-showman Frazzer. To find your way through his twisted techno-playground, you'll have to master the art of shooting, wall-running, sliding, and bunny hopping, all in sync with the beat! Get ready to dance till you're dead, and then suit up for the remix in rogue-lite rhythm shooter Robobeat. Shoot to your own beat with the custom music feature. Simply upload & trim your track or leave it as it is in our in-game editor to auto-generate beats that suit your play style. Change custom songs effortlessly in-game anytime, anywhere, without interruption. The feature will support .wav, .mp3, and .ogg files. Maximize your damage and shorten your cooldown time by shooting in sync.

Master the art of charged shots, damage multipliers, armor-piercing rounds, and more! You'll want some slick moves to go with those slick new weapons. Your enemies aren't going to wait around for you to take a dance break, so you've got to keep moving if you want to survive. Wall run, slide, double jump, bunny hop, and grapple hook your way through technicolor levels to give your enemies the runaround. Keep it fluid, keep it funky, and keep it moving. Fast forward through procedurally generated levels, equip an arsenal of finely-tuned weapons, and accompany your arsenal with a symphony of modifications. Your playstyle is on continuous shuffle, so you never know what each new run is going to bring!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!