Robocop Has Been Added To Fortnite For A Short Time

Fortnite has a brand new limited-run addition to the game as you can now play as Robocop. Well, wear a skin of Robocop, let's be real. For a limited time only from May 13th to May 21st, Epic Games and MGM have partnered to bring Detroit's finest to the game as you can snag a skin, a special pickaxe, and an emote that will give you some serious '80s ultraviolence vibes. We have more info on it below as we wish you luck in buying it this next week.

Just in time to celebrate RoboCop's 35th anniversary this year, players will be able to bring the iconic franchise to life with inspired Outfits and Cosmetics available in the Fortnite Item Shop. The collaboration includes the Robocop Outfit, the LEG-209 Back Bling, and the leg of ED-209 that doubles as a Pickaxe. Additionally there will be a traversal Lil' ED-209 Emote, where players using this Emote will be able to ride on a mini ED-209.

The RoboCop Outfit includes the LEG-209 Back Bling, the leg of ED-209 that's separately available as a Pickaxe. Get them both in the RoboCop Bundle and use LEG-209 as a Pickaxe that can be a Back Bling and vice versa. Going on patrol? The traversal Lil' ED-209 Emote is also in the Shop! Use it to ride on a mini ED-209. (Yes, it works on stairs.) Joining the Island's Sentry guards, RoboCop boots up to fight back evil. This creation of Omni Consumer Products is available now in the Fortnite Item Shop, armed with the leg of defeated rival ED-209. While stopping crime, ride on a mini ED-209 in a new Emote!

"RoboCop is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year and the thrilling sci-fi franchise continues to appeal to fans around the world. We are excited to work with Epic Games' Fortnite on this RoboCop integration and bring dedicated fans new interactive experiences," Robert Marick, Executive Vice President of Global Consumer Products and Experiences.