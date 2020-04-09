Rocket League Will Be Getting A New Heatseeker Mode Next Week

For those of you looking to get a brand new mode in Rocket League, Psyonix has one on the way that will make things extra challenging. There have been a lot of changes to the game recently with a ton of content that has brought fans back. But there's been a challenge to add new modes to it that doesn't feel like a rehash over stuff that's been already done. Hopefully, that's going to get a change here very soon as the devs have created the new Heetseeker mode. But it will only be around for a short time next week. Here's an explanation from them as to what you'll be doing with it in the game.

In Heatseeker, the ball will automatically seek the opposing net once it's hit. But, make sure you don't miss the goal! If the ball hits the backboard, it will fire back toward your goal. Make sure to think fast, because every time the ball is touched by a player or a backboard, it gains speed! The first team to seven goals wins. Plus, get a free login item! Log into Rocket League at any time while Heatseeker is live to get the Hypnoteks Player Banner. Check out the official start and end times below. Matches played in Heatseeker will grant the same amount of XP as Casual, Competitive, or Extra Mode playlists, so you'll still unlock your Rocket Pass 6 Tiers as you normally would. Good luck, have fun, and standby for Heatseeker launch!

As we mentioned, this game is only going to be around for a short amount of time. The Heatseeker mode will start on Thursday, April 16th at 9am PDT, and will end on Monday, April 20th at the same time. We're guessing that depending on how well the mode does over next weekend will determine whether or not they bring it back for people to play. SO if you're really into this kind of stuff and you want to see more of it, we highly suggest you take your time in self-quarantine to go check it out.