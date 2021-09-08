Rocket League Will Bring Back The NFL Pass On Thursday

Psyonix announced that they will be bringing the popular NFL Pass back to Rocket League for you to decorate with your team's colors. Much like it has been in the past, the pass will give you the chance to decorate your car in whatever team colors you'd like from all 32 teams. (Yes, even the completely generic Washington team as it stands right now, because they can't be bothered to pick a new name in a timely manner.) You'll also have a few added options like a football skin-skin, a football-themed trail, and more. We have more info on it below as the pass will go live on September 9th.

The NFL Fan Pass is a new type of bundle in Rocket League. Buy it once for 1000 Credits, and get all-new animated Dominus Decals representing all 32 NFL teams and the new Pigskin Paint Finish. But, that's just the first quarter of the Fan Pass. Owning the Fan Pass means you'll also get additional animated Decals and content automatically added to your account throughout the 2021 Season! Here's what you can expect: 2021 Kickoff 32 NFL Team Dominus Decals Pigskin Paint Finish

Thanksgiving 32 NFL Team Octane Decals 32 NFL Team Player Banners 32 NFL Team Antennas

Super Bowl LVI 32 NFL Team Fennec Decals 32 NFL Team Breakout Decals 32 NFL Team Helmet Toppers



We're also celebrating the return of football by bringing back the LTM Gridiron from September 9 through September 15. Go long on the transformed version of Champions Field equipped with NFL logos and yard markers, and enjoy this combination of Rocket League and NFL action. Plus, look out for NFL-themed Challenges and unlock the new NFL Topper and NFL Boost. To help kick off the return of the NFL, the Gridiron Games will be back live on Twitch on September 9 at 10 a.m. PDT (5 p.m. UTC). The event will be hosted by Goldenboy and JonSandman, and will feature a single-elimination bracket of four teams made up of Rocket League pros and content creators competing in the LTM Gridiron mode. Here are the players you can expect to see on game day: CBell

Dreaz

herculyse

Hoodyhooo

krissy

Mr-Napkin

Neato

retals

Virge

Rocket Sledge

Shock

Striped

Torment

Wayton Pilkin

Widow

Woody