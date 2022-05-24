Rogue & Game Grumps Partner Up On New Psychological Horror Game

Rogue Games revealed today they've partnered up with the Game Grumps to release a brand new psychological horror title called Homebody. The last time the Game Grumps was involved with making a video game, we got the popular dad dating simulator Dream Daddy. Now it appears they've turned their talents to all things horror as this game looks to be a mind trip that will have you wondering what's real. You can read more about this below as the game will be coming to Steam, the Epic Game Store, and consoles sometime later this year.

Uncover the secrets of Emily's past and find a way out of the house by avoiding the killer, solving the puzzles, and making dialogue decisions. Impossible at first, but with each attempt to put the pieces together, the blood splattered picture becomes more and more clear. Narrative driven horror game, with 80s slasher vibes.

Surprising and responsive enemy AI system ensures no two encounters will ever be the same

Dynamic hints and an in-game clue journal help players make progress

Robust dialogue system giving the player different choices to make that will create a unique gameplay experience every playthrough.

Secrets and mysteries to unlock.

"We're obsessed with horror games, so when coming off of Dream Daddy, it was a natural shift to explore the horror genre," said Jory Griffis, Homebody's game director at Game Grumps. "We were excited to retain the narrative and storytelling values we learned making Dream Daddy and put them to use in a game with a totally different tone and ambitious new mechanics." "We're huge fans of everything that Game Grumps does," said Chris Archer, chief strategy officer at Rogue. "From their comedy to their game development, Game Grumps embodies everything we want to amplify as a publisher, and we're thrilled to help bring Homebody to players later this year."