Roland Shows Off Several Audio & Music Items At CES 2023 CES 2023 had a visit from Roland, who brought with them a plethora of items related to music and audio mixing to show off.

Roland came to CES 2023 in Las Vegas this weekend to show off multiple items in audio related to mixing and music. The company dropped some new audio items that streams will find to be a great benefit, namely the Bridge Cast (seen below), the AeroCaster, and the VC-1-DMX Video Lighting Converter. The team also dropped several new instruments that, depending on the kind of gamer or streamer you are, will enhance some of the content you have. Not to mention two cool drum kits for those looking for a modern set that will fit in your house. You can read about all of them below.

Roland Bridge Cast

This customizable desktop hub features dual mixes, vocal transformer effects, music playback, sound effects, and support for a broadcast-grade XLR mic. Powerful onboard DSP handles the audio load, letting the user dedicate their computer's power to gaming and streaming. BRIDGE CAST allows gamers to create independent sound mixes for personal monitoring and online streaming. The personal mix can prioritize game audio and voice chat, while the stream mix can be optimized for maximum viewer engagement using sound effects, backing music, and more. BRIDGE CAST provides dedicated knobs for quick volume control and assignable buttons for muting sounds and accessing functions. A detachable panel makes it easy for users to personalize the faceplate with a team or gamertag design. The companion BRIDGE CAST app unlocks deeper features, including mic and audio processing, voice transformer settings, Game EQ presets, and more. It's also possible to re-assign hardware controls and save/recall configurations for different games and streaming audiences. In Q2 2023, the BRIDGE CAST app will give users unlimited access to thousands of royalty-free backing music titles, sound effects, and more on Roland Cloud, Roland's online content service.

TD-02K and TD-02KV V-Drums

Based around the next-generation TD – 02 sound module, these compact and affordable drum sets bring authentic V – Drums playability and quiet home performance to first-time drummers, practicing students, and adults looking to start playing drums again. Since 1997, V – Drums have led the world in electronic drumming, offering unsurpassed sound, expression, and playability for everyone from beginner drummers to concert-level touring pros. Backed by decades of Roland innovation, the TD – 02K and TD – 02KV kits provide a premium musical experience previously unavailable at this price point. The TD – 02 module includes 16 ready-to-play kits inspired by high-end V-Drums, plus Roland's famous Coach functions to help build and maintain skills. Drummers can connect headphones for quiet playing sessions and use the audio input to play along with favorite songs from a smartphone or other external device. The optional BOSS Bluetooth Audio MIDI Dual Adaptor provides cable-free communication with mobile devices and computers to wirelessly stream music to the module and send data to music production apps. The TD – 02K and TD – 02K V offer a full array of drum and cymbal pads with sensitive playing surfaces to develop proper techniques. The upgraded TD – 02KV kit includes a Roland mesh-head snare pad with the natural stick feel and rebound of an acoustic snare drum. The hi-hat and kick trigger pedals in both kits feature noise-reducing designs to minimize sound transfer in living spaces. The TD – 02K comes with a rugged three-post stand with adjustable height to suit players of all ages, while the TD – 02KV comes with a four-post stand with wider acoustic-style pad spacing. Both stands can be easily moved with the pads in place to stow in a corner or closet when not in use.

50th Anniversary Concept Piano

For decades, Roland has pursued the most promising electronic technologies to reinvent the acoustic piano playing experience and to honor the instrument's beautiful sounds and history. Since the release of Japan's first electronic pianos, the EP – 10 and EP – 20, in 1973, Roland has continuously worked to transform the space with its longtime commitment to advancing the form and function of this timeless instrument. Last evidenced by Roland's futuristic concept, the GPX – F1 Facet Grand Piano, which was unveiled at CES in 2020, the brand is now pushing the boundaries even further in celebration of its 50th year. With unique innovations and structural changes, Roland's 50th Anniversary Concept Piano paves the way for instruments of the future. Offering improved sound quality, advanced connectivity, and stunning finishes, this 50th anniversary piano, equipped with Roland's latest sound system and tones alongside Rola nd's most legendary piano sounds and expression, also features a keyboard touch more natural and responsive than ever before. The concept piano's one-piece molded wooden body, designed in collaboration with Japanese furniture maker Karimoku, was inspired by the fusion of the past and future, while its exterior, comprised of Japanese oak wood, provides deep piano tones from its speakers. More than a beautiful design, the 50th anniversary piano aims to fill a gap in the industry. In the age of digital pianos, many find rich sound quality is sacrificed for innovation. With that, Roland's concept piano offers a 360 – degree speaker system, which is able to send sound in any direction through its 14 adjustable speakers placed strategically throughout.

Roland AeroCaster

AeroCaster is an innovative, easy-to-use system that allows anyone to create a wireless multi-camera streaming setup using mobile devices. The system consists of the VRC – 01 AeroCaster hardware control surface and audio interface, the Aero Caster LIVE app for iPad, and the AeroCaster Camera app for iOS and Android mobile devices. Leveraging the convenience and mobility of wireless connectivity, AeroCaster opens up a new world of creative possibilities for any livestreaming application, from online talk shows and music performances to live commerce, remote education, and beyond. AeroCaster lets users switch wireless camera feeds from smartphones and tablets, plus screen shares from computers and mobile devices. The system supports up to four wireless devices at once, along with the camera on the host iPad. Roland's advanced video technology is also available for adding graphics, titles, video clips, photos, and more. Operation is quick and intuitive, with a direct streaming connection to YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch, and custom RTMP channels over Wi-Fi or 4G/5G cellular networks.

Aerophone AE-20

Aerophone AE – 20 delivers all the playability and expression of the flagship Aerophone Pro in a more compact and streamlined design. Offering a rich musical experience with premium details and Roland's most advanced sound engines, this inspiring instrument brings next-level power and versatility to wind players everywhere. Developed in collaboration with leading wind synth artists, Aerophone AE – 20 is a top-flight instrument with an uncompromising musical response. It features the core sounds and expressive control of Aerophone Pro, along with the premier model's acclaimed key touch, refined playability, and go – everywhere design. Aerophone AE – 20 provides a wide range of stunningly authentic acoustic instrument sounds at the touch of a button. Soprano, a lto, tenor, and baritone saxes are on hand, plus clarinet, flute, trumpet, and more. Violin, cello, and other string instruments are also included, along with world instruments like erhu, shakuhachi, and bagpipes. Backed by Roland's SuperNATURAL technology , every playing nuance is fully translated with lifelike dynamics, articulations, and overtones.

AIRA Compact Series

AIRA Compact instruments let anyone jam, perform, and develop ideas on the go with friendly controls, inspiring sounds, and loads of intuitive music tools. Users can realize complete compositions with a single unit or expand their possibilities by connecting and synchronizing with other AIRA Compact models. From one master unit, multiple AIRA Compacts can be mixed and monitored with headphones or an external speaker system. It's also possible to interface with computer DAWS, mobile music apps, and hardware instruments via USB – C or MIDI. Driven by Analog Circuit Behavior (ACB) and other advanced technologies found in top-line Roland instruments, AIRA Compact delivers the real-deal sounds behind decades of hit music. Users can create with the genuine voices of Roland icons, including TR rhythms, TB basses, JUNO synths, VT effects, and more. AIRA Compact strikes the perfect balance between portability and power. Each model is small enough to slip into a pocket and features an inviting panel to jump-start the creative flow for immediate results. Onboard lithium-ion batteries provide hours of continuous use per charge, while Roland's famous build quality will support musical adventures for years to come.

VC-1-DMX Video Lighting Converter

Dynamic lighting elevates the energy and excitement of any interactive event, from music concerts and dance clubs to house parties and the local karaoke bar. With the VC – 1 – DMX Video Lighting Converter, it's never been easier to bring the impact of a pro light show to any event you put on. The VC – 1 – DMX automatically generates control commands for your DMX lighting setup based on input from video and audio sources, eliminating the need for a dedicated lighting operator. Color and brightness change based on the current video image, and lights and mirror balls operate in sync with the music tempo. And if you want to dive deeper, the VC – 1 – DMX supports external MIDI operation from hardware control surfaces, electronic musical instruments, and computer-based production software.

Roland VAD706 V-Drums Acoustic Design Kit

The VAD706 is the top-of-the-line kit in Roland's V – Drum's Acoustic Design series, combining Roland's best V – Drums technologies with the look and detail of premium-grade acoustic drums. The flagship kit also features the next-generation TD – 50X sound module and digital pad configurations that include the groundbreaking new VH – 14D digital hi-hat. The VAD706 V – Drums Kit features Roland's breakthrough digital pad technology, which leverages the vast expressive potential made possible with Prismatic Sound Modeling. Multi-sensors in the PD – 140DS snare, CY – 18DR ride, and new VH – 14D hi-hat pads, work with the lightning-fast processing in the TD – 50X module to bring authentic acoustic nuance and detail to these core kit pieces. This provides the most acoustic-like experience available in electronic drumming today. Four elegant finish options are available for the full-size wood shells in the VAD706, including Gloss Natural, Gloss Cherry, Gloss Ebony, and Pearl White.