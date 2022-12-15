Roll20 To Add Pathfinder & Starfinder Community Content

Paizo and Roll20 revealed that they will be adding community content from both Pathfinder and Starfinder to the Virtual Tabletop. Roll20 originally launched Pathfinder Infinite last year, which allowed players of both games to publish their own adventures and game supplements for other fans to check out and utilize. According to today's reveal, this new agreement will allow content creators the ability to convert or create content for play over to the virtual tabletop, providing players the ability to use it in a digital format for easier access.

The changes will kick off this February, which will allow players to sell their content directly on the Pathfinder Infinite site,w which will unlock it for users on Roll20. Creators who wish to get in on this can begin preparing content on Roll20 now as they prepare for the February launch, helping them best prepare it, so they get the most value out of it for both themselves and other players. We have a couple of quotes about this new announcement for you below as we look forward to seeing how it will be implemented.

"Roll20 lets people bring their love for Pathfinder into their games online; meanwhile, Pathfinder Infinite creators can channel their creativity into digital sales. By combining these capabilities, we have closed the circle: Now creators can build content specifically for the virtual space where people are already playing and support themselves financially at the same time," said Scott Holden, Director of Marketing and Publisher Relations at Roll20.

"We are thrilled to see this intersection of Roll20's virtual tabletop and the innovation of our Pathfinder Infinite and Starfinder Infinite content creators. This partnership gives creators even more options when crafting the exciting new rules options, adventures, and gaming accessories they already excel in," said Mark Moreland, Director of Brand Strategy at Paizo.

