Roller Champions To Launch Latest Season Dragon's Way Today

Ubisoft revealed the latest Roller Champions will kick off today as players will see the new Dragon's Way decorate the arena. This is basically a theme based on a number of different cultures in Asia, as they have given the track a new look as well as providing you the chance to dress up your player in a few different outfits. ranging from samurai to ninja to kickboxer. We have the details from the developers below about everything you'll be able to experience in this latest season down below, along with a brand new trailer showing it off.

"Starting October 4, the Roller Champions' community will discover the new theme of the season inspired by martial arts and age-old traditions from Asia. Dragon's Way brings new themed maps, as well as technical features improvements such as full cross-platform features, and an improved live schedule of modes and minigames. Players will be able to refine their skills in the brand-new Bangkok Arena, Zen Temple, and Dragon Temple. To let players fully experience Dragon's Way new environments, only the three new arenas will be featured for the first two weeks, starting on October 4. All arenas from previous seasons will be available again afterward.

In this new season, players can invite their friends for a game, no matter the platform they use, thanks to cross-play invites. Dragon's Way also improved the matchmaking, and stability of the game to create a better and smoother experience than ever. To spice up the player's routine, every week of Dragon's Way will present a different mode or skatepark minigame, all of which will continue to reward players with fans and contribute to their progress in the Roller Pass. Dragon's Way offers players more superstars, Roller Champions' themed characters, to choose from than any season before, which now come with their own customized backgrounds."