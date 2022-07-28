Roller Drama Announced For PC, Mobile, & Consoles

Indie developer and publisher Open Lab Games revealed they will be bringing their latest game Roller Drama to all platforms. This is an interesting little hybrid game as you're getting a visual novel that has been partnered with sports management mechanics, as you will not only live the dream of being a part of a roller derby team, but you'll have to manage the team as well and help lead them to victory! The game is currently earmarked to be released in Q1 2023, but an official date hasn't been completely confirmed yet. You can check out more about it in the latest trailer down below.

Roller Drama is a story-driven sports and adventure game where you lead a team of five Roller Derby athletes with challenging personalities as their coach and hopefully friend. Manage full-contact matches on skates with a mix of strategy and real-time controls: team results and life debacles are all part of the story. In Roller Drama you (Joan) live together with five athletes as their coach and hopefully friend: Anne, Portia, Pippi, Cordelia, and Juliet. They just formed a Roller Derby top team!

Portia is the property "guardian", the others (you too) just squatted in the dilapidated building. You have to try to be the balancing factor as these top athletes develop close personal relationships and the group navigates rivalries and love stories. All this while playing Roller Derby-like full-contact matches, where in real time you have to give the right hints, decide strategies, and give orders. You'll have arcade-like controls and power cards! Daily life in the game's world is not easy; political and environmental problems interfere with complex personal lives. The game's universe is a slightly altered perspective of today's world, with the same problems but… more explicit. It's a dystopia that talks about our present (thank you Terry Gilliam).