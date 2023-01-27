Roller Drama Release Launch Trailer As It Drops Onto PC Check out the new launch trailer for Roller Drama as the game has officially been released this week for PC.

Indie developer and publisher Open Lab Games have officially released Roller Drama, and with it comes a brand new launch trailer. The game will have you playing through the story of a roller derby team on the rise and the bonds they forge, all while honing their skills and becoming absolute wrecking queens on the track. The latest trailer shows off aspects of the game and how everything works together to make the best out of individual pieces. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom as the game is available for PC via Steam right now.

"Roller Drama is a story-driven sports and adventure game where you lead a team of five Roller Derby athletes with challenging personalities as their coach and hopefully friend. Manage full-contact matches on skates with a mix of strategy and real-time controls: team results and life debacles are all part of the story. In Roller Drama you (Joan) live together with five athletes as their coach and hopefully friend: Anne, Portia, Pippi, Cordelia, and Juliet. They just formed a Roller Derby top team!"

"Portia is the property "guardian", the others (you too) just squatted in the dilapidated building. You have to try to be the balancing factor as these top athletes develop close personal relationships and the group navigates rivalries and love stories. All this while playing Roller Derby-like full-contact matches, where in real time you have to give the right hints, decide strategies, and give orders. You'll have arcade-like controls and power cards! Daily life in the game's world is not easy; political and environmental problems interfere with complex personal lives. The game's universe is a slightly altered perspective of today's world, with the same problems but… more explicit. It's a dystopia that talks about our present (thank you Terry Gilliam)."