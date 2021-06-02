Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary

Square Enix revealed that Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe will be celebrating its one-year anniversary with a special event this month. The game will feature new content and special in-game promotions over the course of the month of June. You can see some of the special artwork created for the event below, which are part of the special celebratory rewards, including limited-time content, new permanent content additions, and bonuses. We have the rundown of everything in the game this month, as we wish you the best of luck collecting it all!