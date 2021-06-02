Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary
Square Enix revealed that Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe will be celebrating its one-year anniversary with a special event this month. The game will feature new content and special in-game promotions over the course of the month of June. You can see some of the special artwork created for the event below, which are part of the special celebratory rewards, including limited-time content, new permanent content additions, and bonuses. We have the rundown of everything in the game this month, as we wish you the best of luck collecting it all!
- Romancing Festival 1st Anniversary Banners – Now through July 6, players can attempt to summon six limited-time SS Styles of popular SaGa Series characters from two banners. Available styles include SS [Vanquish the Sinistrals!] Matriarch, who has been newly reworked for the Global version, SS [Lieutenant in Alloces's Army] Paulus, SS [Seeker of Genbu Arts] Vassault, SS [Don't Hold Back] Jo, SS [Free as a Bird] Monika and SS [Genbu Arts Customs] Undine.
- 1st Anniversary Login Bonus & Missions – Players will be treated to a bevy of generous rewards, including a total of 24,500 free Jewels, simply by logging in daily and by completing daily missions.
- Platinum Summon – Three new SS Styles have been added to the Platinum Summon banner permanently: SS [The Road to Tribal Chief] Aisha, SS [Beyond the Horizon] Hawke and SS [Bear the Light of Hope] Albert.
- 1st Anniversary Spear Trial – Players can challenge this new Spear Trial to earn event-limited items and Jewels, now through June 14.
- New Game Feature: The Final Island – This brand-new game feature brings players new challenging content to conquer. In The Final Island, players will build a party from a limited selection of characters, then face off against several rounds of battle. Players will be scored according to how quickly they defeat each round of enemies and earn various exciting rewards based on their performance.
- Spiral Corridor – Players can now battle their way up to level 80 of the Spiral Corridor. This unique dungeon challenges players to defeat increasingly powerful enemies to earn Spiral Summon Tickets which can be used to gain exclusive Styles.
- New Expedition Area: Naj Desert – The Naj Desert has been added permanently as a new expedition area. Players can send parties to this new area to gain experience and upgrade their stats.