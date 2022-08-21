Roots Of Yggdrasil To Arrive On PC Later This Fall

Indie developer and publisher ManaVoid have revealed that they'll be releasing Roots Of Yggdrasil on PC sometime in Fall 2022. The studio has been working on this one for a minute, as they have produced a turn-based roguelike city-builder that has been set in Norse mythology shortly after Ragnarok. It will be your task to bring about new life to a biking tribe who has survived the devastation and the loss of their gods. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait for a release date.

Following the devastation brought by Ragnarok, most of the Norse gods are dead and the remnants of the World Tree are in constant danger of being swallowed by a dark void known as Ginnungagap. The players' colonies will therefore have to move from island to island in order to survive. Each new island encountered will be procedurally generated, offering a new opportunity to build another village. By choosing the appropriate buildings, players will be able to harvest the surrounding resources necessary to evacuate before being plunged into darkness and fleeing to the next island. In Roots Of Yggdrasil, players' settlements will constantly be in a race against time to avoid the Ginnungagap. Each failure will bring them back to the beginning of their adventure, where they can start anew with more knowledge and a better understanding of the game mechanics.

Failure will therefore be necessary for success, since players will start the loop each time with new tools, but also new challenges.

The game will immerse players in a never-before explored post-Ragnarok era in Norse mythology. We created our own original story about the aftermath of this cataclysmic event!

Explore a colorful world with a variety of different biomes, fauna and flora in this beautiful low-poly city-builder, with hand-painted visuals designed by our amazing artists!