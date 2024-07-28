Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet, Video Games | Tagged: Fuecoco, pokemon

Roy's Fuecoco Joins Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Via Mystery Gift

Would you like to play as Roy's beloved Fuecoco from Pokémon Horizons: The Series? You can download him for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Article Summary Roy’s Fuecoco from Pokémon Horizons is now available in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet via Mystery Gift.

Get Roy's Fuecoco for free using the Mystery Gift system with password 909TEAMUP06.

Don't miss out! This special offer expires on January 31, 2025, at 3:59 p.m. PT.

Instructions provided to claim Roy's Fuecoco and start your adventure in the game.

A special crossover is available in both Pokémon Scarlet & Violet right now, as players can get their hands on Roy's Fuecoco via the Mystery Gift system. In case you weren't already watching it, Pokémon Horizons: The Series is on Netflix as we speak, featuring a few beloved creatures from the franchise as characters in the show. As they have done on occasion, the devs have made a few special additions to the games over the years so players have the chance to play as them in-game for fun. Roy's own Fuecoco joins that list of additions, as you can snag him totally for free in either (or both) game, simply by following the instructions they have provided players below. But you only have a few months to take advantage of this as the password expires on January 31, 2025, at 3:59 p.m. PT. Granted, that's six months, but you'd be surprised how people put these things off until the last minute. We have the full instructions for you to follow below.

Roy's Fuecoco in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, Roy teams up with his partner, Fuecoco, and embarks on an epic adventure alongside Liko and her partner Pokémon, Sprigatito, and the Rising Volt Tacklers. Together, they explore new lands, uncover ancient mysteries, and encounter a variety of new Pokémon. Fans can catch all the action now streaming on Netflix. Trainers can claim their in-game gift by following these steps:

Launch your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet video game. Select Poké Portal on the X menu. Select Mystery Gift, then select Get with Code/Password to connect to the internet. Enter the password 909TEAMUP06 Watch as Fuecoco arrives in your game. (Fuecoco will appear in your party or in your Pokémon Boxes.) Be sure to save your game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!