RPG Dice: Heroes Of Whitestone Set To Launch On January 18th

Wimo Games has announced their next mobile title, RPG Dice: Heroes Of Whitestone, will be coming out on iOS and Android in two weeks. The game brings in all the action of an RPG title with the mixed mechanics of both a board game and a dice chance title. The game will be totally free to download, however, it will come with in-app purchases, so we'll see how far you can get in the game before you need to pour money into resources. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer for the game below before it comes out on January 18th.

The once thriving village of Whitestone is under siege by the Twilight Empire, an evil organization whose ranks include nefarious goblins, savage orcs, and cunning elves. The only opposition is the brave wizards, warriors, and rogues drawn to the city in the hopes of honor, glory, and loot. Rally an adventuring group from more than 60 heroes, and advance in each adventure through a tabletop-game like arena; roll dice to move across the board and trigger different scenarios, like engaging turn-based combat. Create a balanced party by equipping unique dice to every character then upgrading their dice, skills and items to create an unstoppable team.

Traversing the board offers more than just combat options. Players will encounter tiles with NPC conversations to progress the story, tiles to complete quests or gain new ones, and chest tiles that offer up epic loot and equippable gear. The Blacksmith can arm heroes with better tools while the Greedy Goblin will steal the items needed to fight the Twilight Empire. Face the ultimate challenge: other people! PVP battles offer great rewards and a ranked progression system with online leaderboards. Form a guild to slay the deadly Swine Chief through the teamwork of many warriors. When the guild is strong enough, raid the Ziggurat, an endgame dungeon featuring the deadliest enemies in the game, and the most epic loot.