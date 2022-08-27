Run A Hotel However You See Fit With Hotel Architect

Wired Productions and indie developer Pathos Interactive revealed their new management game Hotel Architect during the Future Games Show at Gamescom. As you might imagine, the game will have you designing, building, and running a series of hotels in an effort to turn your fledgling hotel business into a global empire with spots around the world. But the rise to the top is no easy task as different locations need to serve different customers. There's no release date on it yet, but we're guessing 2023 is the plan for now. Until then, enjoy the trailer!

Hotel Architect invites you to step into the shoes of a hotel entrepreneur! Embark on a comical journey that will take you to distinctively fascinating locations and challenge you to overcome unexpected obstacles. Unleash your entrepreneurial passion by creating exquisite multistorey hotels all over the world. You must stay on your toes and constantly adapt to new scenarios created by the increasingly crazy demands of your most extravagant guests. Transform empty property lots into bustling profitable hotels! With excellent architecture and management skills, the guests will soon start flooding into your hotels. Create your hotel from scratch! Design the layout and hire construction workers to lay the foundations and build different facilities over multiple floors. You can then choose freely which activities are to be conducted in which part of your establishment. Install amenities, place decorations, and choose between different wallpapers and flooring.

Hotel Architect plays out in different locations all over the world, and each location has its own unique challenges with different types of guests. Knowing your customers better than they know themselves is the key to success here. By adjusting the type of services provided you can successfully integrate into any environment. Certain actions must go through one of your three advisors – Accountant, Manager, and Lawyer. Your advisors are your loyal servants, but they may become unavailable if their influence is too badly damaged from failing your risky requests. Asking for illegal actions can limit their ability to do their job and cost them their freedom.